Sources: Matvei Michkov expected to join the Flyers next season

Christmas has come very early for the Flyers — the Matvei Michkov era is about to begin.

A source has confirmed to The Inquirer that Michkov is leaving SKA St. Petersburg to join the Flyers for the 2024-25 season.

This comes one week before a self-imposed June 30 deadline by the Russian club’s chairman Alexander Medvedev in an interview with MatchTV in April. Michkov has two more seasons left on his contract with the Kontinental Hockey League club. In an interview with SKA coach Roman Rotenburg in May, the team was reportedly not open to mutually terminating the contract — akin to what happened with goalie Ivan Fedotov and CSKA Moscow — and instead was seeking monetary compensation to end the contract. There is no confirmation regarding the steps taken for Michkov to leave.

“We’re kind of at the mercy of what they decide to do over there with him,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said Thursday during his pre-draft press conference. “I wish you know if you would have asked me and you probably did at the end of the season. Maybe that wasn’t out there but maybe a couple of weeks after the season when those rumors started swirling. I probably say well we should know by the end of June and here we are now getting closer to it and we still don’t know much more so I don’t have much more of an answer. But for us it doesn’t change if they tell us he’s coming on Sept. 1. We’ll get a little jump on it. You know the mindset for us is still [that] we’re going into next season without him [and] he has two years left on his contract. [If] something changes from today until then, we’ll certainly be happy.”

Brière is surely happy.

Michkov, nicknamed “The Mad Russian” by coach John Tortorella, is a star top-line forward. Known for his skating and high-end vision, shot, and quickness, Michkov has the potential to bring an offensive talent the Flyers haven’t seen in some time.

The Flyers took a chance on drafting Michkov seventh overall at last year’s draft knowing his contract situation and timetable. And it was a good gamble as he posted a historic season for a 19-year-old in the KHL while on loan to Sochi this past season. In 47 regular-season games, he notched 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) for Sochi after playing in one game with SKA St. Petersburg.