A big loss for hockey this morning with the announcement that Mike “Doc” Emrick is retiring.
Emrick, whose roots run deep with the Flyers, was the voice of the sport. From Olympic competitions to Stanley Cups to the Sunday afternoon games in March, Emrick’s unique style often turned a violent game into a ballet of 6-foot men weighing 200 pounds.
Emrick, 74, has been a professional hockey broadcaster for 47 years, starting in 1973 with the Port Huron Flags of the IHL. His first NHL job was with the Flyers from 1980 to ‘83. He had another stint here from 1988 to ’93 and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011, the same year as Flyers founder Ed Snider.
“It was 50 years ago this fall, with pen and pad in hand at old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, I got my first chance to cover the National Hockey League," Emrick said in a news release. “Gordie Howe was a Red Wing, Bobby Hull was a Blackhawk, Bobby Orr was a Bruin. A time like this makes me recall that we have seen a lot together.”
Emrick, who earned his doctorate in broadcast communications from Bowling Green in 1976, has covered 22 Stanley Cup Finals, 45 playoff Game 7s and six Olympics. He’s won eight Emmy Awards — most ever for play-by-play category — and is in seven Halls of Fame.
Kenny Albert, who is NBC’s No. 2 play-by-play announcer, figures to step into the lead role.
“Things change over 50 years, but much of what I love is unchanged from then to now and into the years ahead," Emrick said. "I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup. I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn’t, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship — the handshake line. I leave you with sincere thanks.”