Sunday night’s final has been picked up by 10 cities, providing Emrick with his first national exposure. LaFontaine, Ind., is not one of them, but Mike, 35, is even bigger there than the grain elevator. And deservedly so. His seven years of minor- league practice have produced a hybrid play- by-play style. He is as clear and complete as any hockey play-by-play man on the continent, even if his unassuming, small-town self, will not yet admit it.