“His offense is going to be there, and that’s going to translate to the NHL. You know that,” Gordon said. “But the part that’s going to make a difference for him is understanding that the 200-foot game is what the great players have. When you have to go up and play against players, whether it’s a Patrice Bergeron or a Sidney Crosby, you can’t just be good offensively. You have to be able to play against them and do it at both ends of the ice.”