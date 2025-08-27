Flyers will play 14 games on national television and streaming platforms in 2025-26

After the Flyers traded for Trevor Zegras, reinforced the goaltending position with the signing of Dan Vladař, and continued the development of youngsters like Matvei Michkov, it’s fair to wonder whether they are ready to take a step forward in 2025-26.

The annual release of the NHL’s national TV schedule usually provides a good hint at how the league views a team’s prospects or marketability. By that measure, not much has changed for the Flyers from this year compared to last.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Can the Flyers take the next step under new coach Rick Tocchet? Here are five keys for 2025-26

On Wednesday, the Flyers learned that they will take part in 14 national games this season, 11 of which will be shown on TV and three others that will stream exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu. Last season, the Flyers were also scheduled for 14 national games, 10 of which were televised on ABC, ESPN, or TNT.

In conjunction with the schedule release, four Flyers games will have adjusted starting times, including the March 24 home game against Columbus that now will begin at 7 p.m.

While the NHL will show 172 regular-season games this season on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and TNT Sports, beginning with a tripleheader on Oct. 7, the Orange and Black will have to wait a little bit longer. The Flyers’ first nationally televised game will be on Oct. 28 when they host Keystone State rival Pittsburgh as part of ESPN’s “NHL Frozen Frenzy,” when all 32 teams are in action with staggered starting times. The Flyers and Pens will be the early puck drop that begins the event at 6 p.m.

The Flyers will return to national TV on Dec. 3 when they play the Buffalo Sabres at Xfinity Mobile Arena, one of three national games for the team that month. Michkov will face off with fellow 2023 draft phenom Connor Bedard on Dec. 23 on TNT, when the Flyers visit the Chicago Blackhawks. The Flyers will play the Sabres three times in national slots in a month’s time from mid-December to mid-January.

Other highlights include a Thursday night ESPN clash with the New York Rangers on Feb. 26, a home Saturday matinee on ABC against the hated Boston Bruins on Feb. 28, and a home date with Washington on March 11.

It is fitting that the game against the Capitals will be televised on TNT, as it could represent Alexander Ovechkin’s final visit to Philadelphia. Ovechkin, the NHL’s record goal scorer who turns 40 next month, is in the final year of his contract and could elect to retire and return to Russia after the season. The “Great 8″ has tormented the Flyers through the years, scoring 52 goals in 78 games against the Orange and Black, his second-highest total against an opponent.

» READ MORE: Flyers Charities and Garnet Hathaway announce new beer, Engine 19 IPA, with Dogfish Head Brewery

The Flyers’ national schedule will wrap up with a few April contests, as the team will be hoping to still be in the playoff mix when it visits Metro rival New Jersey on April 7 (ESPN), and the Detroit Red Wings two nights later (ESPN+/Hulu).

In all, the Flyers will play four games on ESPN, five on TNT, two on ABC, and three will be exclusively streamed on ESPN+/Hulu.

The Flyers’ full national schedule: