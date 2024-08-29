Flyers to appear on national television and streaming 14 times. Thanks, Matvei Michkov.

The Matvei Michkov effect is apparently real.

After appearing on national television just six times last season, the Flyers and their new Russian phenom are scheduled to be a more consistent national presence in 2024-25. On Thursday, the NHL, in conjunction with broadcast partners ESPN, The Walt Disney Company, and TNT, revealed the national broadcast schedule for all 32 teams. The big takeaway is that the Flyers are set to play 10 times on national television, and four more on streaming services, a sign of increased appeal in the team due to last season’s improvement and maybe even more so, the arrival of Michkov.

NHL fans won’t have to wait long to get their first glimpse of Michkov, as ESPN will broadcast the Flyers’ matchup with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 15 (10 p.m.). A week later, on Oct. 22, the Flyers are back on national television as part of ESPN’s “Frozen Frenzy” whip-around broadcast. The Orange and Black will co-open up the evening of staggered puck drops with a 6 p.m. start at the Well Fargo Center against Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. The following night, the two teams will face off in our nation’s capital in a game that will air on TNT (7:30 p.m.).

Other highlights include two games against the Devils on TNT (Jan. 29 and March 9), a home matinee on ABC against the Seattle Kraken (March 8), and Metropolitan Division clashes against the New York Rangers (April 9) and New York Islanders (April 12). In addition to the 10 games on national broadcast television, the Flyers will appear exclusively on ESPN+/ Hulu on four occasions. The Flyers local and regional broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The team’s full national schedule can be found below:

Tue., Oct. 15 at Edmonton (10 p.m., ESPN) Tue., Oct. 22 vs. Washington (6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+) Wed., Oct. 23 at Washington (7:30 p.m., TNT/truTV/MAX) Thu., Nov. 7 at Tampa Bay (7 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu) Wed., Nov. 20 vs. Carolina (7:30 p.m., TNT/truTV/MAX) Wed., Dec. 18 at Detroit (7 p.m., TNT/truTV/MAX) Thu., Dec. 19 vs. Los Angeles (7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu) Tue., Jan. 7 vs. Toronto (7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu) Wed., Jan. 29 at New Jersey (7 p.m., TNT/truTV/MAX) Thu., Jan. 30 vs. New York Islanders (7:30 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu) Sat., March 8 vs. Seattle (12:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+) Sun., March 9 vs. New Jersey (1 p.m., TNT/truTV/MAX) Wed., April 9 at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m., TNT/truTV/MAX) Sat., April 12 vs. New York Islanders (12:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+)

Michkov, Fedotov to participate in Rookie Showcase

Speaking of Michkov, the Flyers announced late Wednesday that the winger will participate in the NHL Players Association’s 14th annual Rookie Showcase event on Sept. 4 in Arlington, Virginia.

The event, sponsored by Upper Deck, features many of the league’s top prospects posing for their rookie card photos and other promotional video content. Michkov will not be the only Flyer making the trip, as goaltender Ivan Fedotov will also be present. Other rookies like San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini (this year’s No. 1 overall pick) and Will Smith, former Flyer and now Anaheim Duck Cutter Gauthier, and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Artyom Levshunov (Chicago Blackhawks) are scheduled to participate.

For those looking forward to seeing Michkov locally, the Flyers are slated to open up rookie camp in Voorhees on Sept. 12.