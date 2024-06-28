Flyers trade back in the NHL draft, select center Jett Luchanko No. 13 overall

LAS VEGAS — Leading up to the start of the first round of the 2024 NHL draft, the Flyers did everything they could to move up from 12th overall.

As rumors swirled pertaining to the No. 4 pick owned by the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators’ seventh pick, they were unable to find a willing trade partner. Instead, Flyers general manager Danny Brière ended up moving back one spot, swapping first-round picks with Minnesota to acquire the 13th overall pick and a third-round pick in 2025.

Minnesota snapped up defenseman Zeev Buium at No. 12 overall, and Flyers selected Guelph Storm center Jett Luchanko.

Philadelphia native and boxing announcer Michael Buffer was invited on stage to announce his hometown team’s pick with a trademark “Let’s get ready to rumble.” Luchanko, a native of London, Ontario, collected 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) in 68 games with the Storm this season.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the U-18 World Championships in May, recording seven points in seven games.

As expected, Macklin Celebrini was selected first overall by the San Jose Sharks. The Chicago Blackhawks opted for Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov at No. 2 and a stunned Beckett Sennecke was taken third overall by the Anaheim Ducks.