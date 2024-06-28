Flyers trade 32nd overall pick for a 2025 first-round selection

Flyers general manager Danny Brière was a busy man on Friday night.

When it was the Flyers’ turn on the clock to make their second pick of the first round, the front office remained at their table, and the trade horn sounded instead. Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the Flyers had flipped their 32nd overall pick — previously acquired in 2022 as part of the Claude Giroux trade — to the Edmonton Oilers.

In return, the Flyers receive a conditional 2025 first-rounder to add to their arsenal. If the pick is within the top 12, it will slide to 2026. The Flyers could have three first-round selections in next year’s draft, having also acquired a first-round pick in the Sean Walker trade.

This move comes after the Flyers moved back one spot from the No. 12 overall pick to also acquire a third-rounder from the Minnesota Wild. With the newly obtained 13th overall selection, the team drafted centerman Jett Luchanko of the Guelph Storm.

The Oilers selected London Knights center Sam O’Reilly with the final pick of the first round.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced they will retain their 2024 second-round pick and will send their 2025 second-rounder to Philadelphia as part of the Ivan Provorov trade.

