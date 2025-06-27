The Flyers have three picks in tonight’s 2025 NHL draft. Here’s what you need to know.

The Sixers are off the clock, now it’s the Flyers’ turn.

The 2025 NHL draft kicks off tonight, and Philly has three picks in the first round tonight and 10 picks overall.

The Flyers are widely expected to use their No. 6 pick on a center as they enter the third season of a rebuild being run by general manager Danny Brière and president (and former NBC Sports Philadelphia announcer) Keith Jones. But it will ultimately depend on who’s still on the board and which teams might trade up to snag a top prospect.

Philly already made one move earlier this week by trading away the No. 45 pick and a few other pieces to Anaheim for center Trevor Zegras, a low-risk, high-reward move if he can stay healthy and mesh with young star Matvei Michkov.

“Top-six talent is very rarely available around the NHL; we felt that was a risk worth taking for us,” Brière told reporters. “Yes, injuries were a factor last couple of years. ... Sometimes it could be chemistry as well. ... We feel good about it because of what he’s shown in the past. And we hope he can find that magic again and then take it to another level.”

In a new wrinkle, team executives, coaches, and scouts will join tonight’s draft virtually from their home cities (the Flyers will be working down the shore in Atlantic City), while the top prospects will take the state at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles alongside commissioner Gary Bettman.

“We thought this would be simpler, and it’s actually become way more complicated,” Steve Mayer, the league’s president of content and events, told the Associated Press. “Everything has to be spot on. It was so much easier when you can look at table No. 6 and they were making their pick and it was easy. I just think this is way more complicated than it had been in the past.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NHL draft.

What time does the NHL draft begin?

The NHL draft runs two days, with the first round starting tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

Rounds 2-7 begin Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on the NHL Network and ESPN+

John Buccigross will host the draft for ESPN for the fourth straight year, joined by NHL analyst Kevin Weekes, senior NHL writer Emily Kaplan, and reporter Leah Hextall.

This year’s NHL draft is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It’s the second time Los Angeles has hosted the NHL’s annual roadshow, which took place in Las Vegas last year and Nashville in 2023.

The one and only time Philadelphia hosted the NHL draft was in 2014 at the Wells Fargo Center. The league has yet to announce where the 2026 NHL draft will take place.

When do the Flyers pick?

The Flyers will be busy Friday night.

Thanks to some wheeling and dealing, Philly has three picks in the first round of the draft — 6, 22, and 31.

Overall, the Flyers have 10 draft picks this weekend, including three in the second round and one in the third, at least before any wheeling and dealing takes place.

Here’s a breakdown of their picks and where they came from:

Who are the top players?

Long Island native Matthew Schaefer is widely expected to be taken by New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick, followed by the San Jose Sharks drafting Michael Misa second overall.

After that it’s anyone’s guess, but the next group of top-ranked player includes four centers — Anton Frondell, Caleb Desnoyers, James Hagens and Roger McQueen — and forward Porter Martone.

“It almost feels like someone else is going to make the decision for us,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière told reporters last week. “We feel that from two or three to eight, those guys are really close.”

Who will the Flyers pick at No. 6?

That’s obviously the question of the night.

Flyers beat writer Jackie Spiegel thinks if the first five picks go as expected, Philly could take Brantford Bulldogs center Jake O’Brien with the No. 6 pick.

“The Ontario Hockey League-based center is 6-2 and has immense skill in terms of his passing and vision on the ice. Is he a complete, 200-foot player like [Caleb] Desnoyers? No, but he is just 18 and has tremendous upside,” Speigel wrote.

Spiegel also thinks Soo Greyhounds center Brady Martin is an option for the Flyers, but said in a recent Reddit AMA “the ceiling on O’Brien as an NHL center is probably higher than Martin’s at this time.”

In their final NHL mock draft, ESPN had Boston College forward James Hagens still on the board for the Flyers to snag with the No. 6 pick.

As for the Flyers’ other two first-round picks, Spiegel believes the team will take a least one defensemen, such as Wisconsin’s Logan Hensler, Kitchener Rangers star Cameron Reid, Edmonton Oil Kings’ Blake Fiddler, or Ohio AAA Blue Jackets’ Sascha Boumedienne.

Recent Flyers first-round picks

2024: Jett Luchanko (No. 13) 2023: Matvei Michkov (No. 7) 2023: Oliver Bonk (No. 22) 2022: Cutter Gauthier (No. 5) 2020: Tyson Foerster (No. 23) 2019: Cam York (No. 14) 2018: Jay O’Brien (No. 19)

2025 NHL draft: First-round draft order