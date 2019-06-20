The NHL draft will be held Friday (first round) and Saturday (rounds 2-7) in Vancouver. The Flyers have the 11th pick.

Who will they take? Here is Sam Carchidi’s mock draft:

1. New Jersey

Jack Hughes (5-foot-10, 168), C, U.S. National Team Development Program

The Devils got lucky in the lottery draft and will select a player who has been called a “smaller version of Connor McDavid.”

2. New York Rangers

Kaapo Kakko (6-2, 190), RW, TPS (Finland)

In a lot of years, he would have been the No. 1 overall pick, so he’s certainly much more than a consolation prize.

3. Chicago

Bowen Byram (6-1, 192), D, Vancouver (WHL)

The Blackhawks may opt for a local kid, center Alex Turcotte, but shame on them if they bypass a true No. 1 defenseman.

4. Colorado (from Ottawa)

Alex Turcotte (5-11, 194), C, USNTDP

He has had problems staying healthy, but he is one of the most gifted two-way centers in the draft.

5. Los Angeles

Dylan Cozens (6-3, 185), C, Lethbridge (WHL)

No, this isn’t the Phillies prospect with the same name, but a physical center with all the attributes an NHL team desires.

6. Detroit

Kirby Dach (6-4, 198), C, Saskatoon (WHL)

Dach has size, speed, and skating ability and should blossom into a No. 1 center.

7. Buffalo

Trevor Zegras (6-0, 168), C, USNTDP

A playmaker with a lethal shot, Zegras is one of eight players from the U.S. National Team Development Program who could go in the first round.

8. Edmonton

Phillip Broberg (6-3, 203), D, AIK (Sweden)

He’s got the size, skating ability, and hockey acumen to be a top-flight defender.

9. Anaheim

Peyton Krebs (5-11, 181), C, Kootenay (WHL)

He recently had surgery to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon, but it shouldn’t be a major stumbling block for such a gifted, hardworking player.

10. Vancouver

Cole Caufield (5-7, 163), RW, USNTDP

His size is no longer viewed as a shortcoming and, quite simply, he is the best pure scorer in the draft.

11. Flyers

Matthew Boldy (6-2, 187), LW, USNTDP

Headed to Boston College, he has a big shot and is a quality playmaker and a strong down-low threat.

12. Minnesota

Vasili Podkolzin (6-1, 190), RW, SKA-NevaSt. Petersburg (Russia 2)

Once regarded as the draft’s third-best player, he has slipped a bit, but he combines physicality and skill and is a solid pick.

13. Florida

Spencer Knight (6-3, 198), G. USNTDP

By far the best goaltender in the draft, the Boston College recruit has poise, confidence, and talent and will one day be a Florida cornerstone.

14. Arizona

Alex Newhook (5-11, 190), C, Victoria (BCHL)

Another Boston College recruit, Newhook has a high hockey IQ, along with good speed and excellent hands.

15. Montreal

Raphael Lavoie (6-4, 198), RW/C, Halifax (QMJHL)

If there were any doubts about him, the Montreal native erased them in the playoffs with 20 goals in 23 games.

16. Colorado

Victor Soderstrom (5-11, 176), D, Brynas (Sweden)

A player on the Flyers’ radar, the highly competitive Soderstrom is a swift skater and quality puck-mover who is a steal at No. 16.

17. Vegas

Ryan Suzuki (6-0, 181), C, Barrie (OHL)

A cerebral player who is a strong skater and playmaker, he always seems to be in the right spots.

18. Dallas

Cam York (5-11, 172), D, USNTDP

The Michigan-bound York is quick and has great offensive upside, but his size may be a detriment in defending against bigger forwards.

19. Ottawa (from Columbus)

Arthur Kaliyev (6-2, 190), RW-LW, Hamilton (OHL)

Another Michigan recruit, he had 51 goals and 102 points in 67 games last season and is one of the draft’s best pure scorers.

20. Winnipeg (from Rangers)

Thomas Harley (6-3, 183), D, Mississauga (OHL)

The Syracuse, N.Y., native was a dominant defender and chipped in with 58 points in 68 games.

21. Pittsburgh

Ville Heinola (5-11, 176), D, Lukko (Finland)

The smooth-skating Finn has great hockey sense and performed well in Finland’s premier league.

22. Los Angeles (from Toronto)

Moritz Seider (6-4, 198), D, Manheim (Germany)

An intriguing prospect because of his size and right-handed shot, he was named rookie of the year in Germany’s top league.

23. New York Islanders

Philip Tomasino (6-0, 181), C, Niagara (OHL)

A relentless player who had 34 goals in 67 games, the 17-year-old Tomasino is one of the youngest players in the draft..

24. Nashville

Samuel Poulin (6-1, 207), LW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

A prototypical power forward with good speed, Poulin could blossom into a future second-line NHL player.

25. Washington

Connor McMichael (6-0, 170), C, London (OHL)

He plays with quickness and smarts, traits that helped him collect 36 goals and 72 points in 67 games.

26. Calgary

Bobby Brink (5-10, 165), RW, Sioux City (USHL)

The Flames have had pretty good success with another small player (Johnny Gaudreau), so Brink’s size won’t scare them.

27. Tampa Bay

Ryan Johnson (6-0, 161), D, Sioux City (USHL)

A terrific skater and puck-mover, the University of Minnesota recruit is also a strong defender, but he needs to add some muscle.

28. Carolina

Brett Leason (6-4, 2010) C-RW, Prince Albert (WHL)

The late-blooming Leason, 20, had 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) in 55 games

29. Anaheim (from San Jose via Buffalo)

Matthew Robertson (6-3, 200), D, Edmonton (WHL)

A good skater with a long reach, Robertson went from minus-18 to plus-18 in one season.

30. Boston

Alex Vlasic (6-5, 198), D, USNTDP

He won’t provide much offense, but the cousin of San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has a stellar defensive game.

31. Buffalo (from St. Louis)

Tobias Bjornfot (6-0, 203), D, Djurgarden (Sweden)

He is a solid all-around defender who captained Sweden’s title team in the under-18 World Championships.

