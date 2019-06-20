The NHL draft will be held Friday (first round) and Saturday (rounds 2-7) in Vancouver. The Flyers have the 11th pick.
Who will they take? Here is Sam Carchidi’s mock draft:
Jack Hughes (5-foot-10, 168), C, U.S. National Team Development Program
The Devils got lucky in the lottery draft and will select a player who has been called a “smaller version of Connor McDavid.”
Kaapo Kakko (6-2, 190), RW, TPS (Finland)
In a lot of years, he would have been the No. 1 overall pick, so he’s certainly much more than a consolation prize.
Bowen Byram (6-1, 192), D, Vancouver (WHL)
The Blackhawks may opt for a local kid, center Alex Turcotte, but shame on them if they bypass a true No. 1 defenseman.
Alex Turcotte (5-11, 194), C, USNTDP
He has had problems staying healthy, but he is one of the most gifted two-way centers in the draft.
Dylan Cozens (6-3, 185), C, Lethbridge (WHL)
No, this isn’t the Phillies prospect with the same name, but a physical center with all the attributes an NHL team desires.
Kirby Dach (6-4, 198), C, Saskatoon (WHL)
Dach has size, speed, and skating ability and should blossom into a No. 1 center.
Trevor Zegras (6-0, 168), C, USNTDP
A playmaker with a lethal shot, Zegras is one of eight players from the U.S. National Team Development Program who could go in the first round.
Phillip Broberg (6-3, 203), D, AIK (Sweden)
He’s got the size, skating ability, and hockey acumen to be a top-flight defender.
Peyton Krebs (5-11, 181), C, Kootenay (WHL)
He recently had surgery to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon, but it shouldn’t be a major stumbling block for such a gifted, hardworking player.
Cole Caufield (5-7, 163), RW, USNTDP
His size is no longer viewed as a shortcoming and, quite simply, he is the best pure scorer in the draft.
Matthew Boldy (6-2, 187), LW, USNTDP
Headed to Boston College, he has a big shot and is a quality playmaker and a strong down-low threat.
Vasili Podkolzin (6-1, 190), RW, SKA-NevaSt. Petersburg (Russia 2)
Once regarded as the draft’s third-best player, he has slipped a bit, but he combines physicality and skill and is a solid pick.
Spencer Knight (6-3, 198), G. USNTDP
By far the best goaltender in the draft, the Boston College recruit has poise, confidence, and talent and will one day be a Florida cornerstone.
Alex Newhook (5-11, 190), C, Victoria (BCHL)
Another Boston College recruit, Newhook has a high hockey IQ, along with good speed and excellent hands.
Raphael Lavoie (6-4, 198), RW/C, Halifax (QMJHL)
If there were any doubts about him, the Montreal native erased them in the playoffs with 20 goals in 23 games.
Victor Soderstrom (5-11, 176), D, Brynas (Sweden)
A player on the Flyers’ radar, the highly competitive Soderstrom is a swift skater and quality puck-mover who is a steal at No. 16.
Ryan Suzuki (6-0, 181), C, Barrie (OHL)
A cerebral player who is a strong skater and playmaker, he always seems to be in the right spots.
Cam York (5-11, 172), D, USNTDP
The Michigan-bound York is quick and has great offensive upside, but his size may be a detriment in defending against bigger forwards.
Arthur Kaliyev (6-2, 190), RW-LW, Hamilton (OHL)
Another Michigan recruit, he had 51 goals and 102 points in 67 games last season and is one of the draft’s best pure scorers.
Thomas Harley (6-3, 183), D, Mississauga (OHL)
The Syracuse, N.Y., native was a dominant defender and chipped in with 58 points in 68 games.
Ville Heinola (5-11, 176), D, Lukko (Finland)
The smooth-skating Finn has great hockey sense and performed well in Finland’s premier league.
Moritz Seider (6-4, 198), D, Manheim (Germany)
An intriguing prospect because of his size and right-handed shot, he was named rookie of the year in Germany’s top league.
Philip Tomasino (6-0, 181), C, Niagara (OHL)
A relentless player who had 34 goals in 67 games, the 17-year-old Tomasino is one of the youngest players in the draft..
Samuel Poulin (6-1, 207), LW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
A prototypical power forward with good speed, Poulin could blossom into a future second-line NHL player.
Connor McMichael (6-0, 170), C, London (OHL)
He plays with quickness and smarts, traits that helped him collect 36 goals and 72 points in 67 games.
Bobby Brink (5-10, 165), RW, Sioux City (USHL)
The Flames have had pretty good success with another small player (Johnny Gaudreau), so Brink’s size won’t scare them.
Ryan Johnson (6-0, 161), D, Sioux City (USHL)
A terrific skater and puck-mover, the University of Minnesota recruit is also a strong defender, but he needs to add some muscle.
Brett Leason (6-4, 2010) C-RW, Prince Albert (WHL)
The late-blooming Leason, 20, had 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) in 55 games
Matthew Robertson (6-3, 200), D, Edmonton (WHL)
A good skater with a long reach, Robertson went from minus-18 to plus-18 in one season.
Alex Vlasic (6-5, 198), D, USNTDP
He won’t provide much offense, but the cousin of San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has a stellar defensive game.
Tobias Bjornfot (6-0, 203), D, Djurgarden (Sweden)
He is a solid all-around defender who captained Sweden’s title team in the under-18 World Championships.