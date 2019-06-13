-- Earlier this month, Fletcher did something that the Flyers had done before but he hadn’t. The NHL has a quirky rule that allows a team to trade for the exclusive right to negotiate with an impending free agent before the league’s official free-agency period begins. So Fletcher traded a fifth-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets for the chance for a few sit-downs with center Kevin Hayes ahead of June 23, when any and every team will be able to make its free-agent pitch to Hayes.