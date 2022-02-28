The NHL released the following statement Monday condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible.

» READ MORE: Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin calls for ‘no more war’ in first comments on crisis in Ukraine

Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.

We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia.

We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.

The statement comes four days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and after several players, including Washington Capitals center Alexander Ovechkin, who hails from Russia, have publicly called for peace.

Earlier in the day, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) also condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine and subsequently suspended all Russian and Belarusian teams (both national teams and club teams) from participating in any IIHF competitions “until further notice.”

Novosibirsk, Russia was also stripped of hosting the 2023 World Junior Championship, the preeminent annual Under-20 men’s international competition, which was scheduled to run between Dec. 26-Jan. 6.

USA Hockey released a statement Monday afternoon supporting the IIFH’s decision and disciplinary actions against Russia.

Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they defend their country. USA Hockey fully supports the IIHF in its decision to not allow Russian and Belarus to host or participate upcoming World Championships. The actions of Vladimir Putin and the support from Belarusian government officials, are beyond reprehensible.

The 2022 men’s World Championship is scheduled for May 13-29 and will be hosted by Finland. The A division of the women’s tournament will be held between Aug. 26-Sept. 4 in Denmark