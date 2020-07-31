Three things: Goaltender Matt Murray helped the Penguins win two Stanley Cups, but Tristan Jarry was an All-Star this year. An empty arena is a fine anecdote for a goalie controversy; nobody to boo when someone lets in a soft goal. ... Probably hustle a drink off this trivia question. Which Penguin has the most playoff goals among all active NHL players? Patrick Marleau has 72. Sidney Crosby is next with 66 followed by Alex Ovechkin (65) and Evgeni Malkin (63). ... At around 2:1, the Canadiens have the longest odds to win their qualifying round. “We can be underdogs all day, that’s fine. You look at the history of playoffs over the years and strange things have happened. Teams go on a roll at the right time, get good goaltending, stay healthy. and you just never know what can happen.”