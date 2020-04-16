“When I look back on my career, I think my first year will probably be the most interesting,” Farabee said. “All in all, it was a really cool experience to be able to go to Europe. I had a lot of fun on that (season-opening) trip. And with the coronavirus going around, it’s kind of a crazy time. I was talking to my family the other day and I said one day we’re going to be in a history book about how the coronavirus stopped the whole world, basically. It’s definitely a strange time, and I know a lot of the guys are looking forward to getting back and playing hockey again.”