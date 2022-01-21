Rollerblading around their unfinished basement, beating up the walls with their slapshots, Jackson and Noah Cates had no idea they were developing an Olympian.

The two brothers spent hours playing hockey together in the basement, with their mom, Jenny, announcing their names as if they were a part of the Stillwater Ponies, Minnesota Golden Gophers or Minnesota Wild. They spent even more hours thinking about hockey when they had to go upstairs. They watched “Miracle” and thought it was “the coolest movie ever,” but their dreams of being on Team USA seemed like just that — dreams.

» READ MORE: Flyers lose 10th straight for second time this season

“Obviously, every four years, it’s not really on the radar much or talked about,” Noah said. Jackson added that it’s more than just dreaming of making the NHL. It’s dreaming of making the NHL and then being one of the most elite hockey players in the league.

“It’s the best of the best, fighting for your country,” Jackson, a center with the Flyers, said.

But then the NHL announced on Dec. 22 that its players would not participate in the Olympics due to its schedule being “materially disrupted” by COVID-19. For Noah, the Olympic dream suddenly became attainable.

The brothers have played almost a decade of organized hockey together, from their pee-wee teams to their national championship team at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Add in “The Basement,” Jackson said, and they’ve been playing together for 20 years.

As the older brother, Jackson, 24, has always reached each new level first, including the NHL. On April 23, 2021, Jackson made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers. Although the Flyers drafted Noah in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL draft, he electedto stay and finish out his degree.

The year made a difference. While Jackson as an NHL player would not be permitted to participate in the Olympics, Noah, 22, qualified as a college player. The possibility of making the team immediately jumped on his radar, especially with the knowledge that college players went to the 2018 Olympics. That said, Noah still didn’t expect to be representing his country on the biggest stage.

Jackson was sitting in his hotel room on the West Coast, quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 3, when he got the text. Noah was going to the Olympics. Even though it came through as the simple blue and white iMessage, Jackson could sense his excitement, making it a bright spot amidst the frustration of quarantine.

Noah had already lived one of their other dreams when he played for the U.S. at the 2019 World Junior Championships, and he thinks that played a huge part in his selection. John Vanbiesbrouck, Team USA’s general manager, as well as several other coaches, had been around Noah at the World Juniors and saw what he’s all about — “the biggest thing that makes him, him is [his] passion for the game of hockey and how he would do anything for his team and to win,” Jackson said.

The Olympics are a bonus to Noah’s decision to stay another year in college. No matter what, he said he’d be happy with his choice because he is getting his degree. But the time has also helped him round out his game. As Jackson said, there’s no such thing as “overcooking” the development of a college hockey player, and he’s seen his little brother mature and grow. Noah, a senior at UMD, has six goals and 14 points this season in 22 games.

“So when he comes in and plays the bigger, faster, stronger, older pro players, he’ll be just that much more ready,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s professional hockey experience has also confirmed Noah’s decision. Over the past two seasons, Jackson has been back and forth between the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Phantoms, the taxi squad and the NHL roster. It’s a draining process, and it requires a mentality where players can’t “get too set on anything.”

“I think that would have been tough for me if I would have signed and played pro this year, just the mental side of it,” Noah said. “So just kind of seeing him go through and how professional he is about it is really going to help me moving forward.”

As the older brother, Jackson was bigger than Noah for most of their lives. The hours battling each other in the basement forced Noah to be more competitive. Getting to take their game from the cement floor to the ice has been “special,” and Noah hopes they’ll get to skate together again with the Flyers.

» READ MORE: Jake Voracek says Philly is 'gonna hold a special place in my heart’

The Olympics will hopefully increase Noah’s chances of joining his brother and the Flyers. Team USA will feature AHL players who don’t have NHL contracts on the team, as well as professional players who play in Europe. Noah said he’s excited to see what it’s like to play with them and to learn from them.

After the Olympic rosters were announced, both Noah and Jackson heard from people throughout the Flyers and Phantoms organizations.

“I think it’s definitely good for the organization, just to get the fans, everyone excited for someone to cheer for for their team and whatnot at the Olympics while the NHL players aren’t there,” Jackson said.

It hasn’t quite sunk in for either brother. Noah expects it will once he gets to the Olympic village, while Jackson thinks it will be once he sees his brother skating in a game. Normally, Jackson catches the Olympics when he’s free, but this year he’ll be making sure he has it on from the Opening Ceremonies. And hopefully, his brother will pass some Team USA gear, maybe a “sweatshirt or hat or something,” his way when he returns.