Sean Couturier scores winner in overtime to lead Flyers over Penguins, 2-1

Let’s run it back.

After needing a shootout on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, the Flyers and Penguins again needed extra time to settle things.

And Flyers coach John Tortorella knew it would be a tough one. Sitting at the podium in Voorhees Monday morning, the bench boss stressed that the Flyers were not going to overthink things facing their Keystone State rivals for the second time in 48 hours. He knew the Penguins, coached by a guy on his coaching tree, Mike Sullivan, with four Hall of Famers, would come out hard.

The Flyers were ready.

Playing a physical, pressure game, the Flyers went toe-to-toe with the Penguins before Sean Couturier ended things with 66 seconds left in overtime for a 2-1 win. It is the second straight comeback win for the Orange and Black.

The game marked the third straight extra-session affair for the Flyers, who are now 4-2 when needing more than 60 minutes. Couturier also scored the game-winner against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 18.

Foerster fire

It’s officially official, Tyson Foerster is on a heater.

Locked up in a 1-0 game, the 21-year-old rookie got the puck in the neutral zone and dished it to the right boards for Travis Konecny to pick up. The winger then sent the puck cross-ice to Foerster in the left circle, where he fired off a wrister that beat Alex Nedeljkovic stick side at 9 minutes, 46 seconds of the second period.

Foerster said he likes the left side of the ice on the power play, as he played there in Lehigh Valley and juniors with Barrie. Maybe the left winger should just hang on that side, regardless of the situation. After all, while his goal on Monday night was off the rush, it was in the same spot as his goal on Saturday night with the man advantage in the Flyers’ 4-3 shootout win in Pittsburgh.

Sid the Kid

Don’t give Sidney Crosby any space because he just doesn’t miss.

After Travis Sanheim tried to pinch on a puck below the half-wall and got caught, Crosby and Jake Guentzel broke out. With just Cam York the lone Flyers player back, Guentzel fed Crosby for the easy goal and his 125th point against the Flyers, the most of any Penguins player.

Crosby now has 54 goals against the Flyers in his NHL career, with the goal at Wells Fargo bringing his total to 565.

But it was the only goal the Penguins could muster as Carter Hart once again was cool, calm, and collected in net. He faced 30 shots in regulation, including six from high-danger spots, according to Natural Stat Trick. In the second frame, Hart made three key stops in a row, beginning with a save on John Ludvig at 15 minutes and 39 seconds before stopping Evgeni Malkin in the slot four seconds later and Reilly Smith’s rebound attempt.

Breakaways

Rasmus Ristolainen got the secondary assist on Foerster’s second-period goal for his first point of the season. The defenseman was playing in his fifth game after returning from an undisclosed lower-body injury. ... Cutter Gauthier was named to USA Hockey’s preliminary roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Monday. ... Louie Belpedio was placed on waivers Monday. Tortorella revealed on Friday the team will be recalling a forward before they start their road trip.

Up next

The Flyers head west on Tuesday to begin a three-game, eight-day roadie, kicking off with a Thursday matchup against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena (9 p.m. ET, NBCSP).