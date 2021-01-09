Vigneault on rookie defenseman Egor Zamula: “Z has a tremendous amount of potential. Big man. He has gained some weight. He has gotten stronger. Not quite sure he is quite ready for this competition right now, but we wanted to take a look at him.” … Defenseman Justin Braun said the fact this is the players’ second year with the coaching staff has made camp run smoother. “We’re comfortable with what we need to do and what the system is and I think that’s going to help us out of the gate,” he said. ... Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage will be the Flyers’ first Wells Fargo Center appearance since March 10, a 2-0 loss to Boston that ended their nine-game winning streak. ... NBC Sports Philadelphia announced it will televise 49 of the Flyers’ 56 games. Former Flyer Scott Hartnell will serve as the primary analyst for the pregame and postgame shows, which will be hosted by Taryn Hatcher.