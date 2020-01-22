Except now it’s Hart who has the lower-body injury, a right abdominal strain, and it’s Elliott who lately has looked younger than his years and recent past would suggest he should. Over his last three starts, all victories against the Blues and the Kings and the Penguins, he has stopped 83 of 87 shots, a .954 save percentage, and if his shutout Tuesday was the least demanding of those games, given how solid the Flyers were defensively, it was his most important performance. It gave the Flyers a win over their fiercest rival, and it sent them into the All-Star break on the highest possible note.