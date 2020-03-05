“You’ve just got to trust what the coaching staff has been teaching us and asking us,” said Travis Konecny, who tied his career high Wednesday by scoring his 24th goal. “When you stay within a system, you always believe you’re going to have a chance to get back into the game. It was tough to see JVR go out of the game like that, but that just [gave] us an opportunity to step up for him and reward him for a big block there for us.”