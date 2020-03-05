Konecny scored on a power-play rebound to knot the score at 1-1 with 12:54 left in the second. The goal was scored 71 seconds after Konecny’s power-play goal was nullified when the Toronto war room ruled there was inconclusive evidence that the puck had crossed the goal line. (It had been ruled “no goal” on the ice, but goalie Braden Holtby appeared to have the puck under him while he was in the net.)