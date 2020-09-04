That’s the thing about Hart, though: He has been better in the postseason (.929 save percentage and two shutouts) than he was in the regular season (.914 save percentage and one shutout). This remains a new and strange and wondrous thing for the Flyers, a sparkling red slipper that somehow fits, considering all their struggles and soap operas with goaltenders over the years. Now they have one who can, pretty much by himself, win them a game that means everything. And who already has. “We’ve been facing elimination the last couple of games,” Hart said. “We don’t have to change anything, just stick to our identity.” At the moment, that identity is little more than Play hard, stay close, and hope our goalie can save our butts. Based on Thursday night, based on what Carter Hart did then and has done all season, the Flyers will take their chances with it.