Entering Wednesday, Travis Konecny was tied for the NHL lead in goals (4) and points (6). ... Brad Marchand tops the Bruins with three points, and goalies Tuukka Rask (1.46 GAA) and Jaroslav Halak (1,85 GAA) are off to strong starts. ... The win over Buffalo was the 692nd of Alain Vigneaut’s coaching career, putting him past Dick Irvin and into ninth place on the all-time NHL list. ... Boston’s penalty kill is 13 for 13, while the Flyers’ is 11 for 15.