Among players with at least 25 shots entering Tuesday, Oskar Lindblom is 11th in the league in shooting percentage (24.1%). Travis Konecny is 13th at 20.7%. … Defenseman Cam York, 18, drafted by the Flyers in the first round (14th overall) in June, had four points and a plus-4 rating in his first five games this season at the University of Michigan. … Coach Adam Vigneault on fourth-line players: “Those eight to 11 minutes [they play] a lot of times can make the difference in a game.” …. Vigneault said winger Joel Farabee, 19, “looks like he’s been able to handle the scrutiny that comes with the NHL; he’s just going out there and playing hard. There are some great areas to his game that permitted him to make this step, and hopefully he’ll continue.”