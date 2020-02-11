Joel Farabee, 10 pounds lighter after his bad bout with the flu, will be back to his playing weight and ready to return to the lineup soon enough. And if this were last season or the season before last, it would be safe to assume he’d slide back in on the third or fourth line. Back then, the Flyers were trying to balance making the playoffs and building for the future, and they likely would have placed a greater value on Farabee’s gaining more experience (given that they’d already called him up) than on giving those minutes to a veteran to push for the postseason.