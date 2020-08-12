The Flyers will be the designated home team in Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, 5 and 7. ... The Flyers had 18 more points than the Habs in the regular season, but Montreal had 15 fewer points than the Penguins and whipped them, three games to one, in the play-in round. The Flyers won two of the three games against the Canadiens in the regular season, with both of their victories being secured in overtime.