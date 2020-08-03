Grant on 21-year-old goalie Carter Hart: “When he puts his mask on, you don’t know how old he is.” ... The Flyers are catching the attention of oddsmakers. They are now tied for fifth, with defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis, to win the title. According to BetOnline.com, Colorado (13/2) is now the Stanley Cup favorites, followed by Tampa Bay (15/2), Boston (15/2), Vegas (15/2), the Flyers (9/1), St. Louis (9-1), and Washington (14/1). ... In Sunday’s game, the Bruins had a 70-47 advantage in shot attempts and a 35-29 edge in shots on goal. After pulling its goalie late in the game, the Bruins outshot the Flyers, 13-0, in the final 4:24. ... Sean Couturier said the Bruins “are a really good team. They’re hard on you. I felt they weren’t maybe on their ‘A’ game, so it made it a little easier for us.” ... The Flyers will have an off day Tuesday in Toronto and will be back on the ice Wednesday.