TAMPA — To suspend the season, or play games without fans in attendance.
One of those decisions is expected to be made Thursday afternoon by the NHL as it figures out what to do because of the coronavirus breakout.
“We’re told we should know at 1,” Flyers center Kevin Hayes said as he walked through the hotel lobby in Tampa.
The NHL canceled all teams’ morning skates and meetings Thursday because of the uncertainty involving the situation. The Wells Fargo Center, meanwhile, got an extensive scrub-down on Thursday.
The Flyers, the NHL’s hottest team, have won nine of their last 10 games and are scheduled to play in Tampa on Thursday night. The Flyers are in second place in the Metropolitan Division, a point behind Washington.
In a poll on Twitter, I asked fans if the NHL should suspend its season. With around 4,400 people responding by 11 a.m. Thursday, 56% said no.