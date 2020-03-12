The Wells Fargo Center will be closed for cleaning Thursday and a scheduled concert was postponed, just one day after the NBA suspended its season over coronavirus concerns.
“In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center’s facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization," the Wells Fargo Center said in a statement. “To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today.”
It is unclear when the Wells Fargo Center will re-open. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thursday’s Wells Fargo Center events, including a Dan + Shay concert, will be rescheduled. Tickets will be honored for a later date or will be refunded at the point of purchase.
No decisions have been made regarding events taking place at the Wells Fargo Center beyond Thursday.
NBC Sports Philadelphia employees, whose office is inside the Wells Fargo Center, were notified early Thursday morning that building would be closed for a deep cleaning and that they should not report to the facility, according to a memo obtained by the Inquirer.
“I got word today that the Wells Fargo Center is closed today for cleaning. So don’t come in, basically,” 97.5 The Fanatic host Marc Farzetta, who is also a multi-platform host on NBC Sports Philadelphia, said on his show Thursday morning.
The cleaning was being done out of an abundance of caution after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday. The Jazz played the Detroit Pistons on March 7, and the Sixers played the Pistons Wednesday night.
Philadelphia city officials earlier this week asked residents to avoid large gatherings to tame the spread of the new coronavirus. But events remained scheduled at the Wells Fargo Center, which was set to, over the course of a week, host four Flyers games, three Sixers games, a professional lacrosse game, and two concerts, including the now-postponed Dan + Shay show on Thursday night and still-scheduled, sold-out show Friday featuring Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish.
Eilish’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment.
Announced attendance at Wednesday’s Sixers game was 20,172, and Tuesday’s Flyers game drew a crowd of nearly 20,000 people. Officials said events remained and asked anyone who felt ill to consider not attending.
But the calculus changed late Wednesday night, when the NBA announced it had canceled the remainder of its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus. The NHL is expected to make an announcement today regarding the future of the season. The Flyers’ next home game is scheduled to be Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.
City officials didn’t estimate how long the recommendation to avoid large gatherings would last. Public health experts are urging people to reduce social contact.
Public health administrators and organizations across the country are facing pressure to limit gatherings in a process called “social distancing,” which experts say can delay and slow the spread of infectious disease.