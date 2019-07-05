8. Devils (72 points; missed playoffs): They got lucky and moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the draft lottery and selected Jack Hughes with the top overall pick. Hughes and top-liner Nico Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, give the Devils a pair of exciting young centers on the first two lines. New Jersey also acquired star defenseman Subban and signed right winger Wayne Simmonds, the former Flyer who said he plans to prove to other teams that he has a lot left in the tank. The Devils still have defensive holes, but like the Flyers, they are much improved.