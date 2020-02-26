Sure, you’d expect Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny to be on such a line, on reputation alone. But Scott Laughton was the third forward there, and he was the Flyers’ first-round draft pick in 2012, and it might be easy to forget that. Five previous seasons with the Flyers, and Laughton had never scored more than 12 goals in any of them, had never been more than a third-line guy, smart, tenacious, a hard worker. Except he has 12 goals and 22 points in 43 games, his most productive season so far, now that he is 25, now that he has been around and seen some things. Could he have been a second-line player a year ago? Two years ago? Three?