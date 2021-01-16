Travis Konecny had that unusual hat trick Friday – two goals with his feet, one with his stick – and Joel Farabee had that four-point night Wednesday, but the most heartening developments were the contributions of Lindblom and Patrick. The two combined for three goals, but more important for the Flyers’ long term is the manner in which they lengthen the lineup. Lindblom was a shell of himself when he came back, after his cancer treatments, for the close of that second-round series against the Islanders last year, and because Patrick missed all of last season because of his concussion-related migraines, it’s easy to forget the talent and potential he hadn’t tapped into yet.