No one represents this graying demographic as well as Artese, a self-made hockey nut who bought his first two season tickets – at $3.25 a game -- in 1970 with money earned as a Wyeth Laboratories janitor. He has witnessed it all -- the championship parades, a 12-0 loss to Chicago, the Russians and the Bullies. He even caught a stray puck, tipped into the stands during a Flyers-Devils clash at the Spectrum.