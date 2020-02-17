“If you have a child with autism and you want to go to a game, there can be barriers,” explained Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. “Sporting environments are loud and boisterous and that’s part of what makes them great. But for some families that creates challenges. This room provides a place where they can still experience sports, but also have a place to go if it gets to be too much for their children.”