For most fans who tuned in to the Sixers, the Phillies, or both on Monday, that familiarity was likely the source of the frustration. One of the attractions of having sports resume was the possibility that the layoff would somehow transform these teams into different, better versions of what they were expected to be or had been. Maybe Ben Simmons will shoot from the outside. Maybe Shake Milton will shoot those shots instead. Maybe the compressed schedule and the urgency of the playoffs will compel the Sixers to play better defense. Maybe the Phillies will find a young reliever or two who can get outs in big spots. Maybe Hoskins will rediscover his batting stroke after losing it last year.