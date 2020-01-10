David Kase will play his first game since Dec. 19, taking Misha Vorobyev’s spot in the lineup. “Energy and speed," Vigneault said. “We play some quick teams here coming up." ... Oskar Lindblom (Ewing’s sarcoma) stopped by for a visit after Friday’s practice. “Treatments are going well,” Vigneault said. “We can’t shake hands or hug, but it’s good for him to be around the boys and it’s good for everybody to see him.” ... The Lightning’s five consecutive wins against the Flyers have come against four goalies: Michal Neuvirth, Petr Mrazek, Calvin Pickard, and Hart. Brian Elliott was the last to beat Tampa, back on Dec. 29, 2017. ... Reserve forward Chris Stewart sat out Friday’s practice with the flu. ... The Inquirer’s free, twice-weekly Flyers newsletter will launch Tuesday morning. Visit Inquirer.com/newsletters to sign up.