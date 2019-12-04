1) If Ivan Provorov’s Orr-like overtime goal against the Canadiens on Saturday wasn’t enough to persuade you that he’s a freer, more confident player this season than he was last season, his first period Tuesday night against the Maple Leafs should have been.
He generated the Flyers’ first scoring chance of the night, trailing a rush and firing a clean one-timer from the high slot two minutes into the game; Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen kicked out his left pad to make the save. Twice later in the period, Provorov snuck in from the left point to try to give the Flyers an extra man close to the net. It appears that the presence of veteran Matt Niskanen, his primary defensive partner, has emboldened Provorov to take more chances offensively, and that’s nothing but good new
s for the Flyers. Remember: In 2017-18, his second NHL season, Provorov scored 17 goals. There’s no reason he can’t surpass that mark this season.
2) Morgan Frost’s skills are obvious, but he can get a little too cute at times. Had an open backhand shot from in tight in the third period. Chose to try to a blind pass into the slot instead. Keep it simple, kid. Shoot the puck.
3) Kevin Hayes had one of his strongest games of the season. He controlled the puck long enough to kill off 10-20 seconds of a first-period Leafs power play. Then, in the second period, he shook off defenseman Justin Holl and forward Austin Matthews to set up Scott Laughton’s goal.
4) How would you know when the Flyers’ rebuild was nearing its end? When their younger players began supplanting Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek as the team’s leading scorers and most vital players. Travis Konecny set up Giroux’s game-winning goal Tuesday night with a slick pass from behind the Leafs’ net, then scored an insurance goal. He also leads the team in scoring with 27 points. Hmmm...
5) Whoa, did that game get to be a rout in a hurry. The Flyers scored five goals in the final 10 minutes.
6) A suggestion to the Flyers’ business and marketing staffs to improve the in-game experience at the Wells Fargo Center: Stop having your in-game host scream out a 10-second countdown to the announcement of the starting lineup. Most of your fans are smart and don’t need such contrivances. They know the starters (aside from the goalie) will be off the ice in seconds. Having Lou Nolan announce their names is enough. You want fans to fill the building? If the home team wins, they will come. In the meantime, stop condescending to them.