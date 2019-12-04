6) A suggestion to the Flyers’ business and marketing staffs to improve the in-game experience at the Wells Fargo Center: Stop having your in-game host scream out a 10-second countdown to the announcement of the starting lineup. Most of your fans are smart and don’t need such contrivances. They know the starters (aside from the goalie) will be off the ice in seconds. Having Lou Nolan announce their names is enough. You want fans to fill the building? If the home team wins, they will come. In the meantime, stop condescending to them.