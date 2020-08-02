The Flyers said it didn’t matter which goalie they faced, but they can’t be disappointed that they weren’t opposed by Boston’s Tuukka Rask in Sunday’s round-robin game at Toronto (3 p.m., NBC10).

Rask missed the game with an unspecified illness, but is expected to play later in the tournament.

Jaroslav Halak, a 35-year-old veteran, replaced Rask in net.

Rask has been a Flyers killer in his career. He is 15-2-4 with a 1.94 goals-against average and .934 save percentage against them, and he defeated the Flyers, 2-0, in his only appearance against the Orange and Black this season.

Rask, 33, was arguably the NHL’s best goalie this season, compiling a 2.12 GAA and .929 save percentage.

Halak had an outstanding season (2.39 GAA, .919 save percentage) but lost both appearances against the Flyers in shootouts. He had a 3.23 GAA and .897 save percentage in those games.

Carter Hart (2.42, .914), who turns 22 this month, got the start for the Flyers.

