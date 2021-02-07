Phil Myers returned to the lineup and was on the top pairing, but Travis Sanheim was sidelined by an undisclosed injury/illness and is day to day. ... The Flyers (8-3-2) are tied with Boston (8-1-2) atop the East Division, but the Bruins have two games in hand. ... Farabee became the first Flyer to have three games with three or more points before his 21st birthday since Justin Williams in the 2001-02 season, according to the NHL. ... Michael Raffl equaled a career-best with a plus-4 rating. ...The Flyers are 3-1-1 on the road, where they have a three-game winning streak. ... Washington has lost three straight in regulation for the first time since January 2019. ... The Flyers and Caps will face each other eight times in a season for the first time since 1981-82. ... The Flyers have been badly outshot in 11 of 13 games this season. ... Including last year’s round-robin tournament, the Flyers are 5-0-1 against the Caps over the last two seasons. They have averaged five goals in each win.