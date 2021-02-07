Moreover, Couturier helped the Flyers shut out Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals the over the final 20 minutes. The Caps are the No. 3 team in the East Division, which the Flyers, with 18 points, now co-lead with Boston, to whom they have lost all four matchups this season. They got here despite missing Couturier, their best player, for essentially 11 of their first 12 games of the 56-game season.