About the Capitals: Lost their round-robin opener in a shootout to Tampa Bay. They rallied from a 2-0 deficit and had several chances to win late, including a breakaway by Jakub Vrana in the 3-on-3 overtime that was denied by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. ... Gudas, who had earlier stops in his career with Tampa Bay and the Flyers, has been dubbed the mayor of the bubble by his current teammates. The Flyers, Tampa and Washington (along with Boston and Pittsburgh) are staying in the same hotel in Toronto. ... The Capitals gave up the second-most power-play chances during the regular-season. The Flyers PP went 4-for-16 against the Caps.