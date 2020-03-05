As usual, the plan revolved around Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin. It worked. The Flyers held the Great 8 without a point, as they’ve done all four games this season. Ovie is No. 2 scorer among active players, with 1,274 points, and he has a chance to catch Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead before he retires, but the Flyers are the only team he’s faced more than twice this season without registering a point. Provorov, his Russian countryman, has had a lot to do with that. That was especially true Wednesday night.