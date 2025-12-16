Flyers’ Rasmus Ristolainen to make season debut Tuesday in Montreal

MONTREAL ― It’s been 280 days since Flyers fans have had a look at Rasmus Ristolainen in a game sweater.

But on Tuesday, the big blueliner will suit up and make his season debut. The 31-year-old Finn will skate alongside Nick Seeler on the third pairing against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ristolainen last skated on March 11 before undergoing surgery on a right triceps tendon rupture on March 26. It followed a pair of procedures in 2024, which also repaired a ruptured triceps tendon. Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in April 2025 that the injury was similar, although he wouldn’t confirm whether he suffered a torn tendon again.

Before the start of training camp, the GM announced that Ristolainen was expected to miss the first six to eight weeks of the season. His return comes close to the 10-week mark.

Ristolainen played in 63 games last season, tallying four goals, 15 points, and the first positive plus-minus of his career (plus-3) in just over 20 minutes per game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.