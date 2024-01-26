Source: Flyers agree to 2-year extension with Ryan Poehling

Ryan Poehling has joined the party.

Hours after winger Owen Tippett agreed to terms on an eight-year, $49.6 million deal with the Flyers, a source confirmed that Poehling has agreed to a two-year, $3.8 million contract extension with the team. The deal carries an average annual value of $1.9 million.

The 25-year-old center previously signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Flyers over the summer after he was not extended a qualifying offer by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“You know, what the greatest point for me about him is, he signs a one-year deal. I like that. He’s betting on himself,” John Tortorella said about Poehling in November. ”I thought he had a really good camp. The thing that sticks out to me with him, is he can skate. He’s long. He can skate.”

» READ MORE: Flyers report card: Grading the Orange and Black just beyond the midway point

Poehling, a first-round pick of Montreal in 2017, has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) through 44 games this season. The Minnesota native has 25 goals and 25 assists in 182 career NHL games.

Known best for his speed, he is also a staple on the Flyers’ penalty kill, which has the second-highest kill rate in the NHL this season. With the Flyers, Poehling has primarily bounced around in an energy role between the third and fourth lines.