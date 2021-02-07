Oskar Lindblom, who left Friday’s game after taking a big hit from Boston’s Connor Clifton, skated Saturday and will be in the lineup. ... Defenseman Phil Myers (upper-body injury) does not appear to be ready to come back just yet. Vigneault labeled him day-to-day. ... The Capitals have lost two in a row, but are just three points out of first place after starting 6-0-3 under new coach (and old friend) Peter Laviolette. ... The Flyers were 4-0-1 last year against the Capitals, including two wins in D.C. by a combined score of 12-4. Alex Ovechkin, who is up to seventh all-time with 709 career goals, has not scored in three meetings against Carter Hart. The Flyers goalie has stopped all 11 shots Ovechkin has sent his way dating back to the 2018-19 season.