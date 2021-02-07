The Flyers had a spirited practice on Saturday. Worked about an hour, special teams, different line combinations, that kind of thing.
At one point, Jake Voracek tried his hand at being the net-front presence on the power play, like James van Riemsdyk, where he stood and let defensemen fire pucks that need to be deflected. Voracek might have hit one or two, but he was mostly in survival mode, especially after taking a puck off his back. Ouch.
Beyond the fun and games, there was news. Good news, in fact.
Sean Couturier, who’s been out for three weeks with a rib cartilage injury, was a full participant. He worked on the top power-play unit and afterward led the team in their stretching routine as practice ended.
Head coach Alain Vigneault stopped short of declaring Couturier ready to return for Sunday’s game at Washington (or even Tuesday’s game at the Capitals), but Couturier participated in all the drills. He was on the first power-play unit with Voracek, Claude Giroux, van Riemsdyk and Erik Gustafsson at the point.
In regular drills, Couturier was centering van Riemsdyk and Voracek.
“I’m not concerned at all about his conditioning and his timing, because he’s been able to skate and push through this,” Vigneault said of Couturier. “So it’s just a matter of him feeling healthy and our doctors and our medical staff, saying that he’s good to go.”
The Flyers lost their last two games, blowing late leads to Boston. The Bruins’ top line was the difference, and clear proof that Couturier was missed.
Connor Bunnaman would likely come out of the lineup if Couturier is activated. Kevin Hayes was centering Bunnaman’s fourth line in practice, but Vigneault warned not to read too much into the line combinations.
Carter Hart, who was unavailable for Thursday night’s game because of back spasms, practiced Saturday and will start Sunday’s nationally-televised game at Washington (noon, NBC).
Hart said he was scratched for precautionary reasons, though back spasms in a 22-year-old franchise goaltender will raise more eyebrows than a Carson Wentz trade rumor.
“I know we’ve got a busy week coming so I was just being a little bit more careful,” Hart said.
Oskar Lindblom, who left Friday’s game after taking a big hit from Boston’s Connor Clifton, skated Saturday and will be in the lineup. ... Defenseman Phil Myers (upper-body injury) does not appear to be ready to come back just yet. Vigneault labeled him day-to-day. ... The Capitals have lost two in a row, but are just three points out of first place after starting 6-0-3 under new coach (and old friend) Peter Laviolette. ... The Flyers were 4-0-1 last year against the Capitals, including two wins in D.C. by a combined score of 12-4. Alex Ovechkin, who is up to seventh all-time with 709 career goals, has not scored in three meetings against Carter Hart. The Flyers goalie has stopped all 11 shots Ovechkin has sent his way dating back to the 2018-19 season.