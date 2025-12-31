Flyers trade Egor Zamula to Pittsburgh for forward Philip Tomasino

In professional sports, there can be a litany of reasons to make a trade, from a player being a bad fit to trying to upgrade the roster for a playoff push to a rebuilding team cashing in on a player’s value for future assets. Then there are “change-of-scenery” trades, in which teams swap players who are stuck in their organizations to see if a fresh start can benefit everyone.

Wednesday’s Egor Zamula-for-Philip Tomasino trade between the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins is a prime example of a change-of-scenery deal. Zamula, 25, recently cleared waivers and has not played for the Flyers since Dec. 7, while the 24-year-old Tomasino, a 2019 first-round pick, has been buried in the minors since clearing waivers in November.

Zamula’s days in Philly had been numbered, especially since Rasmus Ristolainen returned from a triceps tendon injury on Dec. 16. The Russian defenseman was placed on waivers two days later but cleared and was sent to Lehigh Valley. Canada’s Sportsnet had also mentioned Zamula as a potential trade or buyout candidate in recent weeks.

Originally signed by the Flyers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, Zamula has seen his career stall at the same time that other defensemen in the organization passed him. Once considered one of the organization’s top defensive prospects, he was often criticized by both John Tortorella and Rick Tocchet for not playing and processing the game quickly enough despite his skating and puck-moving abilities. It had become increasingly obvious in recent weeks that Zamula had become a surplus player and that he was seeking a fresh start to try and prove he is an everyday NHL defenseman.

It turns out that fresh start will come just 300 miles across the state in Pittsburgh with the rival Penguins. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Zamula leaves the Flyers having tallied eight goals and 41 points with 48 penalty minutes in 168 NHL games across six seasons. He had five goals, 51 points, and 38 penalty minutes in 130 American Hockey League games for Lehigh Valley during the same time frame. This season, Zamula posted one assist in 13 games for the Flyers.

Like Zamula, Tomasino, who can play center or wing, will welcome a change of scenery as he tries to get back into the NHL. The native of Mississauga, Ontario, and former hotshot prospect has been playing with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins since November and has five goals and 15 points in 14 games since going down to the AHL. Tomasino, who was acquired from Nashville in November 2024 for a fourth-round pick, had one assist in nine games for the Pens before his demotion.

In 218 NHL games split between Nashville and Pittsburgh, Tomasino has potted 34 goals and added 61 assists for 95 points. His best season came as a rookie in 2021-22 when he tallied 11 goals and 32 points in 76 games as a 20-year-old. Tomasino scored 11 goals and had 23 points in 50 games for the Penguins last season following the trade.

He is best known for his skating ability, as he has good speed and can provide offense on the rush. Tomasino’s also a skilled puck handler and has some deception with his shot. But his details away from the puck and a lack of strength have made him a “tweener” to this point in his career, as he hasn’t popped enough offensively to be in an NHL top six, nor is he a perfect fit on an energy third line.

While Tomasino’s draft pedigree might suggest there is some untapped potential, that remains to be seen from someone who is joining his third organization in 13 months. For now, he will report directly to Lehigh Valley, although it wouldn’t be shocking to see him in the NHL this season in a depth role if injuries mount. The forward is a restricted free agent at season’s end and is currently on a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

Tomasino represents the latest buy-low depth trade made by Flyers general manager Danny Brière. In October, Brière acquired winger Carl Grundström in a deal that saw the team rid itself of Ryan Ellis’ contract, and also flipped former second-rounder Samu Tuomaala for defenseman Christian Kyrou. Grundström has been a revelation for the Flyers with seven goals in 12 games from a depth role, while Kyrou has provided a huge boost to the blue line in Lehigh Valley with 14 points in 21 games.

While there’s always a chance Tomasino could become the organization’s latest reclamation project — see Owen Tippet, Sean Walker, Trevor Zegras, and Dan Vladař — for now Tomasino will slide into the top six in Lehigh Valley, which recently lost Alex Bump to injury and Grundström and Denver Barkey to the NHL club.