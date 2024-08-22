Fire damages a Haddonfield home owned by the Flyers’ Travis Konecny

A Haddonfield home that Camden County tax records show belongs to Flyers winger Travis Konecny was significantly damaged late Tuesday night after a fire broke out at 582 Jobel Drive. No one was in the home at the time, with Konecny normally splitting his offseason between the United States and his native Canada.

Haddon Fire Co. was dispatched to the home at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a house fire. Engine 14 reported “heavy fire from the first floor and heavy smoke on the second and third floors.” Fire departments from Cherry Hill, Westmont, Lawnside, Haddon Heights-Barrington, and Audubon assisted in putting out the fire. According to Haddon Fire Co., the fire was under control at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday.

Two firefighters suffered minor burns that did not require treatment. Haddon Fire Co. described the damage to the first and second floors of the home as “significant.” Camden County Fire Marshall Joseph Hales is investigating the cause of the fire. No further information was released.

Konecny, 27, signed an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on July 25. The two-time All-Star is coming off his best season, as he posted career highs in goals (33) and points (68).

“I just wanted to get this over with and make sure that there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to be a Flyer for life,” Konecny said via Zoom after signing his new deal last month. “And what we had been working toward and what I believed that this team can be, this is where I wanted to be.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.