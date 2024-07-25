Flyers sign Travis Konecny to an 8-year contract extension

Just add insider to Travis Sanheim’s already impressive resume.

The Flyers defenseman tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “Sources say Flyers forward Travis Konecny isn’t going anywhere, as the 27-year-old is closing in on an extension to stay in Philly.” He added his source was, of course, his good buddy Konecny.

Advertisement

Point to The Travii.

Konecny and the Flyers have indeed signed an eight-year extension that begins in 2025-26 with an annual average value of $8.75 million. The forward has one year left on his six-year deal signed in 2019 with an AAV of $5.5 million.

“Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in the team’s press release. “Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work-ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city.”

The pay raise is well-earned by Konecny who is coming off a career year where he notched highs in goals (33) and points (68). Named to his second All-Star Game, Konecny was a key figure on the Flyers’ potent penalty kill and led the NHL in short-handed goals with six.

Drafted 24th overall by the Flyers in 2015, the 27-year-old has seen his game continue to grow year-over-year. He has blossomed into one of the NHL’s top goal-scorers while also having the ability to get under his opponent’s skin.

“I just think I’ve kind of tried to complete my game a little bit more,” Konecny told The Inquirer at the All-Star Game in February, prior to making his second All-Star appearance. “It’s not easy to score in the NHL. So when you’re not doing that you feel like you’re not doing your job. So I’ve kind of realized that there’s more to it, of being a complete player and doing more things correctly in a game is going to help the team more than just offensive scoring.”

Described as instinctive by coach John Tortorella, the Flyers bench boss consistently tapped his top right wing to hop over the boards regardless of the situation.

“He drives me crazy in some of the things he does,” Tortorella said in January. “But the things that drive me crazy about him, in how reactive he is and how dumb he can be, also make him a great player. He is a great player. I love coaching him because you never know what you’re going to get from him as far as what happens on the ice. But I know the great engine he has ... and what he does for his hockey team is invaluable in all situations.”

Konecny spoke often during this past season about how tight the Flyers locker room is and his desire to stay in the Philadelphia area. Named an alternate captain in February, he is part of the leadership group that will now welcome in 19-year-old Matvei Michkov to the fold. Konecny entered the league at the same age in 2016 and had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 70 games his rookie season.

“It’s exciting for us to be part of, if you’re a player that’s involved in it, it’s really exciting to be here at this time and be a Flyer,” he told The Inquirer. “You see the group of guys that are around and that are going to be here and the core that they’re building and the culture they’re building, it’s just great. It’s fun to be a part of right now.”