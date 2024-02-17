It’s been a good couple of weeks for Flyers forward Travis Konecny. Like really good.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. ― Travis Konecny has long said he wants to shake his “rat” moniker. Well, now he has another title to add to the list of potential replacements — alternate captain.

The Flyers announced Wednesday that Konecny would wear an “A,” joining fellow alternate Scott Laughton and new captain Sean Couturier as part of the team’s on-ice leadership triumvirate. Saturday’s Stadium Series against the New Jersey Devils (8 p.m., ABC/ESPN+) will mark his second game wearing the letter after debuting it in Toronto during Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Leafs. Konecny grew up about 3 hours west of Toronto in Clachan, Ontario.

“I think it’s been a long time coming,” Travis Sanheim said. “The last two seasons, he’s been our best player. He’s been the reason we win, on the nights that we do. He seems to be the guy that’s leading the charge, and proud of him that he finally got rewarded for that.”

Drafted in the first round (No. 24) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Flyers, Konecny has blossomed this season. Named to his second All-Star team this year, Konecny now has 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 55 games. He heads into the Stadium Series on a five-game heater with nine points (four goals and five assists).

Advertisement

As one of the newest members of the Flyers, defenseman Jamie Drysdale put it: “TK is just a stud.”

“I think his game has taken another step this year, even from last year,” Laughton said. “He brings guys into the fight and he’s a little pest out there, but he’s great around the room for the young guys, and he’s been great.

Konecny and head coach John Tortorella agree that he typically tries to lead by example. He readily admits to being a jokester in the locker room — he told The Inquirer during the All-Star break that he played a prank on Laughton by repeatedly cutting the laces on Laughton’s skates right after the forward put in new ones, causing Laughton to fall. But on the ice is where he tries to set the tone.

“He’s got an engine on him that doesn’t stop and has made big plays at key times, does everything for us,” Tortorella said. “I’d hate to think where we would be if we didn’t have his energy in our lineup. So not so much him talking, just what he is as a pro.”

» READ MORE: Flyers focused on ‘important points’ in playoff race amid the backdrop of the Stadium Series

This new role isn’t completely foreign to Konecny. He was the captain of his junior club, the Ottawa 67s, from 2014-16. And even though the OHL is a bit of a different beast compared to the NHL, he said he’ll still try to lean on some of that past experience.

“That’s something that I’ve been working towards,” Konecny said. “I’ve always tried to be a leader in my own way.”