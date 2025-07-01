Flyers winger Tyson Foerster could miss the start of next season with an arm injury

The hockey gods surely do giveth and taketh.

On Tuesday, as the Flyers made moves in free agency, they were doing so with a clear understanding of what was on the horizon: Flyers winger Tyson Foerster will miss time with an upper-body injury.

A more specific timeline for Foerster’s recovery has not been determined, as he is expected to undergo additional testing. It is not known whether the injury will require surgery.

Foerster, 23, suffered the arm injury during offseason training in June and could miss significant time at the start of the season. He traveled to Vancouver this week to see a specialist.

The news comes at a bad time, considering Foerster’s continued growth across the last two seasons. He has become a surefire top-six winger for the Flyers and was rewarded for it with a two-year bridge deal with an average annual value of $3.75 million in late May.

This past season after an impressive rookie campaign — tied for third among rookies with 20 goals and 10th in points (33) in 77 games — he set career highs across the board. In 81 games, he had 25 goals and 43 points and notched his first hat trick in April.

And that all came after a slow start. He finished with nine goals in the final nine games of the season.

“I think I was getting chances earlier before, too, I just wasn’t able to score. But finally, the puck started going in for me in waves,” Foerster said about his end-of-season surge in April.

He got another boost of confidence playing for Canada at the recent IIHF men’s World Championships. Although Canada finished a disappointing fifth, Foerster had two goals and three points. In the tournament, he had a highlight-reel goal when he drove around defenseman Marcus Pettersson of Sweden before scoring on Jacob Markström.

The Flyers’ top draft pick this season, Porter Martone, told The Inquirer at the NHL scouting combine that he sat next to Foerster in the locker room at the world championships.

“He does all the little things right,” Martone said. “He’s a young guy in the league, but you wouldn’t know it when he’s out on the ice. He’ll bump himself up the lineup; he was playing on a line with Nathan McKinnon and stuff like that. You could tell how good he is.”

General manager Danny Brière has repeatedly said how impressed he has been with the 6-foot-2 Foerster, who “brings another level” of skill to the Flyers’ lineup. Now they will likely be without him for at least the start of next season.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.