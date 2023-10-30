Wally the emotional support alligator met Gritty at Monday night’s Flyers game

Wally the emotional support alligator didn’t have any trouble getting into the Flyers game Monday night. It helps when you have a credential.

The gator that went viral in late September after reportedly being denied entry into a Phillies game was part of a bit with Flyers mascot Gritty during a TV timeout midway through the first period of an eventual 3-2 Flyers loss to Carolina.

During a bit called “Lion King Cam,” Gritty held Wally up like Rafiki holding Simba.

Wally is a working emotional support alligator owned by Jonestown resident Joie Henney with a large following on Instagram and TikTok.

In a 2019 interview with The Inquirer, Henney said Wally “likes to give hugs” and helped him deal with depression.

Wally has been popular this year. Before the apparent entry denial at Citizens Bank Park, the reptile was seen enjoying the water features inside Love Park over the summer.

“I tell people to respect him, not fear him. He will not hurt you,” Henney told The Inquirer in 2019.

Now, Gritty can attest to that.